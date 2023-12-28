Cara Therapeutics Inc (CARA) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Cara Therapeutics Inc (CARA) has seen a 25.22% increase in the past week, with a -22.25% drop in the past month, and a -55.05% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.95% for CARA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -20.48% for CARA’s stock, with a simple moving average of -72.17% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CARA) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for CARA is at 0.64.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for CARA is $6.10, which is $5.34 above the current market price. The public float for CARA is 46.29M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.69% of that float. The average trading volume for CARA on December 28, 2023 was 676.57K shares.

CARA) stock’s latest price update

Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CARA)’s stock price has soared by 15.07 in relation to previous closing price of 0.66. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 25.22% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-19 that CARA discontinues the clinical program of oral difelikefalin for pruritus associated with atopic dermatitis following the failure of dose-finding Part A of the late-stage study. Stock plunges 49%.

Analysts’ Opinion of CARA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CARA stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for CARA by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for CARA in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $6 based on the research report published on March 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CARA Trading at -30.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CARA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.09%, as shares sank -24.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -54.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CARA rose by +19.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -87.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9437. In addition, Cara Therapeutics Inc saw -92.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CARA starting from Posner Christopher, who sale 3,796 shares at the price of $1.22 back on Nov 02. After this action, Posner Christopher now owns 164,411 shares of Cara Therapeutics Inc, valued at $4,631 using the latest closing price.

Posner Christopher, the President and CEO of Cara Therapeutics Inc, sale 4,307 shares at $3.07 during a trade that took place back on Aug 03, which means that Posner Christopher is holding 168,207 shares at $13,222 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CARA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-209.08 for the present operating margin

+82.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cara Therapeutics Inc stands at -204.16. The total capital return value is set at -44.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch -44.03. Equity return is now at value -86.16, with -70.86 for asset returns.

Based on Cara Therapeutics Inc (CARA), the company’s capital structure generated 1.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -5.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.94 and the total asset turnover is 0.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.20.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cara Therapeutics Inc (CARA) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.