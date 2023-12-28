Candel Therapeutics Inc (CADL): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.58. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CADL is 15.51M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.25% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CADL on December 28, 2023 was 549.02K shares.

CADL) stock’s latest price update

Candel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CADL) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 21.93 compared to its previous closing price of 1.14. However, the company has seen a gain of 28.70% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Proactive Investors reported 2023-12-12 that Candel Therapeutics shares gained more than 37% after the biopharmaceutical firm announced that its pancreatic cancer therapeutic has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Fast Track Designation.

CADL’s Market Performance

CADL’s stock has risen by 28.70% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 41.84% and a quarterly rise of 52.75%. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.72% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 15.90% for Candel Therapeutics Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 36.23% for CADL’s stock, with a 14.37% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CADL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CADL stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for CADL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CADL in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $11 based on the research report published on December 02, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

CADL Trading at 45.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CADL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.72%, as shares surge +54.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +54.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CADL rose by +28.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0449. In addition, Candel Therapeutics Inc saw -22.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CADL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-27777.60 for the present operating margin

-689.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Candel Therapeutics Inc stands at -15035.20. The total capital return value is set at -51.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch -27.90. Equity return is now at value -84.97, with -47.28 for asset returns.

Based on Candel Therapeutics Inc (CADL), the company’s capital structure generated 47.78 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.33. Total debt to assets is 29.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 46.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.68.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -460.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 5.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.81.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Candel Therapeutics Inc (CADL) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.