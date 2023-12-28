Canadian Solar Inc (CSIQ) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Canadian Solar Inc (NASDAQ: CSIQ) is 5.28x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CSIQ is 1.46. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Canadian Solar Inc (CSIQ) is $31.14, which is $4.89 above the current market price. The public float for CSIQ is 50.88M and currently, short sellers hold a 13.10% of that float. On December 28, 2023, CSIQ’s average trading volume was 1.26M shares.

Canadian Solar Inc (NASDAQ: CSIQ)’s stock price has soared by 1.69 in relation to previous closing price of 25.81. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 8.32% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-27 that No matter what the circumstances, renewable energy stocks offer tremendous relevance. Basically, that’s where the political and ideological winds are directing the money toward.

CSIQ’s Market Performance

CSIQ’s stock has risen by 8.32% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 26.91% and a quarterly rise of 5.87%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.16% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.88% for Canadian Solar Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.83% for CSIQ’s stock, with a -16.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CSIQ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CSIQ stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for CSIQ by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CSIQ in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $25 based on the research report published on December 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CSIQ Trading at 20.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CSIQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.16%, as shares surge +25.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CSIQ rose by +8.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.52. In addition, Canadian Solar Inc saw -15.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CSIQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.91 for the present operating margin

+16.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Canadian Solar Inc stands at +3.21. The total capital return value is set at 4.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.52. Equity return is now at value 16.52, with 3.52 for asset returns.

Based on Canadian Solar Inc (CSIQ), the company’s capital structure generated 206.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.39. Total debt to assets is 44.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 54.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.87. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.91. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Canadian Solar Inc (CSIQ) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.