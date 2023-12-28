Butterfly Network Inc (BFLY) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Butterfly Network Inc (NYSE: BFLY)’s stock price has dropped by 0.00 in relation to previous closing price of 1.06. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.95% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-12-11 that NEW YORK & BURLINGTON, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE: BFLY) (“Butterfly”) a digital health company transforming care with handheld, whole-body ultrasound and intuitive software, today announced that it will participate at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference taking place January 8-11, 2024, in San Francisco, California. Joseph DeVivo, President & Chief Executive Officer, and Heather Getz, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, will prese.

Is It Worth Investing in Butterfly Network Inc (NYSE: BFLY) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BFLY is 1.96. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for BFLY is 149.54M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.70% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BFLY on December 28, 2023 was 1.97M shares.

BFLY’s Market Performance

The stock of Butterfly Network Inc (BFLY) has seen a 0.95% increase in the past week, with a 2.91% rise in the past month, and a -8.62% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.87% for BFLY.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.09% for BFLY’s stock, with a -39.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BFLY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BFLY stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for BFLY by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BFLY in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $2.25 based on the research report published on March 29, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BFLY Trading at 9.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BFLY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.72%, as shares surge +6.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BFLY rose by +0.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9749. In addition, Butterfly Network Inc saw -56.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BFLY starting from Stoica Andrei G, who sale 7,935 shares at the price of $0.99 back on Dec 05. After this action, Stoica Andrei G now owns 1,016,145 shares of Butterfly Network Inc, valued at $7,895 using the latest closing price.

Stoica Andrei G, the Chief Technology Officer of Butterfly Network Inc, sale 1,748 shares at $1.10 during a trade that took place back on Oct 03, which means that Stoica Andrei G is holding 1,024,080 shares at $1,921 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BFLY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-260.57 for the present operating margin

+53.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Butterfly Network Inc stands at -229.90. The total capital return value is set at -45.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch -40.62. Equity return is now at value -41.02, with -31.71 for asset returns.

Based on Butterfly Network Inc (BFLY), the company’s capital structure generated 9.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.93. Total debt to assets is 7.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.51 and the total asset turnover is 0.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.96.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Butterfly Network Inc (BFLY) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.