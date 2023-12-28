Burning Rock Biotech Ltd ADR (BNR) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 0.19.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for BNR is 85.10M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.55% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BNR on December 28, 2023 was 50.11K shares.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

BNR) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Burning Rock Biotech Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: BNR) has increased by 17.23 when compared to last closing price of 0.81.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 24.62% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-30 that Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR ) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript November 30, 2023 7:00 AM ET Company Participants Yusheng Han – Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Leo Li – CFO Joe Zhang – CTO Conference Call Participants Operator Before we begin, I would like to remind you that this conference call contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 as amended and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as will, expect, anticipate, future, intends, plans, believes, estimates, target, confident and similar statements.

BNR’s Market Performance

Burning Rock Biotech Ltd ADR (BNR) has seen a 24.62% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 8.53% gain in the past month and a 3.00% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.39% for BNR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 20.28% for BNR’s stock, with a -47.50% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BNR Trading at 4.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BNR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.35%, as shares surge +7.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BNR rose by +24.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -66.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7926. In addition, Burning Rock Biotech Ltd ADR saw -57.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BNR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-174.07 for the present operating margin

+67.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Burning Rock Biotech Ltd ADR stands at -172.44. The total capital return value is set at -61.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch -61.92. Equity return is now at value -66.57, with -49.67 for asset returns.

Based on Burning Rock Biotech Ltd ADR (BNR), the company’s capital structure generated 4.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.20. Total debt to assets is 3.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.06.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Burning Rock Biotech Ltd ADR (BNR) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.