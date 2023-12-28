Builders Firstsource Inc (BLDR) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Builders Firstsource Inc (NYSE: BLDR) is above average at 14.48x, while the 36-month beta value is 2.05.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Builders Firstsource Inc (BLDR) is $170.71, which is $0.15 above the current market price. The public float for BLDR is 120.47M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.58% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BLDR on December 28, 2023 was 2.01M shares.

BLDR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Builders Firstsource Inc (NYSE: BLDR) has jumped by 1.14 compared to previous close of 168.64. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.57% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-26 that As stock markets evolve, discerning tomorrow’s millionaire-makers among a sea of investment options becomes a strategic pursuit. The landscape is teeming with companies showcasing exponential growth trajectories and disruptive market approaches.

BLDR’s Market Performance

Builders Firstsource Inc (BLDR) has experienced a 3.57% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 24.90% rise in the past month, and a 38.32% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.28% for BLDR.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.51% for BLDR’s stock, with a 38.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BLDR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BLDR stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for BLDR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BLDR in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $177 based on the research report published on December 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BLDR Trading at 27.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BLDR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.99%, as shares surge +28.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +44.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BLDR rose by +3.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +113.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $153.48. In addition, Builders Firstsource Inc saw 162.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BLDR starting from FARMER MICHAEL ALAN, who sale 3,318 shares at the price of $145.64 back on Dec 07. After this action, FARMER MICHAEL ALAN now owns 60,660 shares of Builders Firstsource Inc, valued at $483,234 using the latest closing price.

Hiller Michael, the President – Central Division of Builders Firstsource Inc, sale 1,397 shares at $151.96 during a trade that took place back on Aug 15, which means that Hiller Michael is holding 31,495 shares at $212,288 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BLDR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.59 for the present operating margin

+33.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Builders Firstsource Inc stands at +12.10. The total capital return value is set at 45.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch 33.43. Equity return is now at value 32.11, with 14.14 for asset returns.

Based on Builders Firstsource Inc (BLDR), the company’s capital structure generated 70.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.29. Total debt to assets is 32.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 68.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.26 and the total asset turnover is 2.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.90.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Builders Firstsource Inc (BLDR) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.