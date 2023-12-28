Brilliant Earth Group Inc (BRLT) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ: BRLT) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 10.43 compared to its previous closing price of 3.26. However, the company has seen a gain of 3.15% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-11 that Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 9, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Stefanie Layton – SVP, IR Beth Gerstein – CEO Jeff Kuo – CFO Conference Call Participants Oliver Chen – TD Cowen Rick Patel – Raymond James Ashley Owens – KeyBanc Capital Markets Dana Telsey – Telsey Advisory Group Edward Yruma – Piper Sandler Operator Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Brilliant Earth Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call.

Is It Worth Investing in Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ: BRLT) Right Now?

Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ: BRLT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 529.41x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.63. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for BRLT is 11.63M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.84% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BRLT on December 28, 2023 was 71.82K shares.

BRLT’s Market Performance

The stock of Brilliant Earth Group Inc (BRLT) has seen a 3.15% increase in the past week, with a 48.76% rise in the past month, and a 25.00% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.01% for BRLT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 16.60% for BRLT’s stock, with a 4.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BRLT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BRLT stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for BRLT by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for BRLT in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $16 based on the research report published on October 18, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

BRLT Trading at 27.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRLT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.28%, as shares surge +45.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRLT rose by +3.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.14. In addition, Brilliant Earth Group Inc saw -16.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BRLT starting from TURNER GAVIN, who sale 8,233 shares at the price of $3.51 back on Dec 21. After this action, TURNER GAVIN now owns 0 shares of Brilliant Earth Group Inc, valued at $28,918 using the latest closing price.

MAINSAIL GP III, LLC, the 10% Owner of Brilliant Earth Group Inc, sale 8,233 shares at $3.51 during a trade that took place back on Dec 21, which means that MAINSAIL GP III, LLC is holding 0 shares at $28,918 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BRLT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.30 for the present operating margin

+52.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Brilliant Earth Group Inc stands at +0.49. The total capital return value is set at 13.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.05. Equity return is now at value 9.77, with 0.41 for asset returns.

Based on Brilliant Earth Group Inc (BRLT), the company’s capital structure generated 870.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 89.69. Total debt to assets is 36.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 805.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 82.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.76.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Brilliant Earth Group Inc (BRLT) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.