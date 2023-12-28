Bowlero Corp (BOWL) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

The stock of Bowlero Corp (BOWL) has gone up by 19.00% for the week, with a 29.23% rise in the past month and a 49.78% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.16% for BOWL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 22.00% for BOWL stock, with a simple moving average of 15.13% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Bowlero Corp (NYSE: BOWL) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Bowlero Corp (NYSE: BOWL) is above average at 22.39x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.42.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for BOWL is 84.37M, and currently, short sellers hold a 20.70% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BOWL on December 28, 2023 was 1.47M shares.

BOWL) stock’s latest price update

Bowlero Corp (NYSE: BOWL)’s stock price has increased by 3.13 compared to its previous closing price of 13.42. However, the company has seen a 19.00% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-24 that Bowlero operates bowling centers in North America and has a strategy of acquiring small independently run bowling businesses. The company’s acquisitions create significant shareholder value through improved financing and attractive acquisition prices. At the current price, further acquisitions don’t seem to be sufficiently priced in.

Analysts’ Opinion of BOWL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BOWL stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for BOWL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BOWL in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $18 based on the research report published on June 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BOWL Trading at 27.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BOWL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.30%, as shares surge +30.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BOWL rose by +19.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.51. In addition, Bowlero Corp saw 2.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BOWL starting from Young John Alan, who purchase 4,900 shares at the price of $10.26 back on Sep 14. After this action, Young John Alan now owns 44,768 shares of Bowlero Corp, valued at $50,274 using the latest closing price.

Lavan Robert M., the Chief Financial Officer of Bowlero Corp, purchase 10,000 shares at $9.95 during a trade that took place back on Sep 12, which means that Lavan Robert M. is holding 27,162 shares at $99,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BOWL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.51 for the present operating margin

+32.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bowlero Corp stands at +7.75. The total capital return value is set at 9.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.12. Equity return is now at value 78.17, with 5.50 for asset returns.

Based on Bowlero Corp (BOWL), the company’s capital structure generated 757.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 88.33. Total debt to assets is 79.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,437.59. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 86.91.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.53. The receivables turnover for the company is 192.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.37.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Bowlero Corp (BOWL) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.