Bluejay Diagnostics Inc (BJDX) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

The stock of Bluejay Diagnostics Inc (BJDX) has gone down by -43.20% for the week, with a -43.39% drop in the past month and a -69.37% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 10.86% for BJDX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -42.94% for BJDX’s stock, with a -67.53% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Bluejay Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ: BJDX) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BJDX is 1.04. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The public float for BJDX is 0.78M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.52% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BJDX on December 28, 2023 was 22.81K shares.

BJDX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Bluejay Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ: BJDX) has decreased by -32.50 when compared to last closing price of 2.60.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -43.20% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-07-07 that Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ: BJDX ) stock is rising higher on Friday despite a lack of news from the medical diagnostic company. There have been no new press releases or filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that explain why the stock is rallying this morning.

BJDX Trading at -48.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BJDX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.14%, as shares sank -44.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -55.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BJDX fell by -43.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -85.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.01. In addition, Bluejay Diagnostics Inc saw -76.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BJDX starting from Dey Indranil, who purchase 500 shares at the price of $3.27 back on Dec 13. After this action, Dey Indranil now owns 28,526 shares of Bluejay Diagnostics Inc, valued at $1,635 using the latest closing price.

Dey Svetlana, the Director of Bluejay Diagnostics Inc, purchase 500 shares at $3.07 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that Dey Svetlana is holding 1,500 shares at $1,535 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BJDX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3741.48 for the present operating margin

-41.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bluejay Diagnostics Inc stands at -3733.11. The total capital return value is set at -57.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch -57.63. Equity return is now at value -105.52, with -83.81 for asset returns.

Based on Bluejay Diagnostics Inc (BJDX), the company’s capital structure generated 4.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.26. Total debt to assets is 3.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.82.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.19.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Bluejay Diagnostics Inc (BJDX) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.