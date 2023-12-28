Bitcoin Depot Inc (BTM) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Bitcoin Depot Inc (NASDAQ: BTM) has seen a rise in its stock price by 25.86 in relation to its previous close of 2.32. However, the company has experienced a 40.38% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-30 that ATLANTA, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bitcoin Depot Inc. (“Bitcoin Depot” or the “Company”), a U.S.-based Bitcoin ATM operator and leading fintech company, will hold a conference call and live audio webcast on Monday, November 13th at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time (8:00 a.m. Pacific Time) to discuss its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023. Bitcoin Depot plans to release results before the market open on the same day.

Is It Worth Investing in Bitcoin Depot Inc (NASDAQ: BTM) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for BTM is also noteworthy at -0.57. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The public float for BTM is 3.80M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.76% of that float. The average trading volume of BTM on December 28, 2023 was 113.39K shares.

BTM’s Market Performance

BTM’s stock has seen a 40.38% increase for the week, with a 28.63% rise in the past month and a 29.78% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.95% for Bitcoin Depot Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 23.57% for BTM’s stock, with a -47.32% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BTM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BTM stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for BTM by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for BTM in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $3.50 based on the research report published on December 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BTM Trading at 19.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BTM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.08%, as shares surge +30.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BTM rose by +40.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -71.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.40. In addition, Bitcoin Depot Inc saw -71.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BTM starting from Mintz Brandon Taylor, who sale 40,000 shares at the price of $2.20 back on Nov 17. After this action, Mintz Brandon Taylor now owns 822,432 shares of Bitcoin Depot Inc, valued at $88,000 using the latest closing price.

Buchanan Christopher Scott, the CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER of Bitcoin Depot Inc, sale 30,000 shares at $2.07 during a trade that took place back on Nov 17, which means that Buchanan Christopher Scott is holding 353,253 shares at $62,082 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BTM

The total capital return value is set at -3.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.07. Equity return is now at value -10.41, with -7.97 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.22.

Conclusion

In summary, Bitcoin Depot Inc (BTM) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.