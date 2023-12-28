BiomX Inc (PHGE) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

BiomX Inc (AMEX: PHGE) has seen a rise in its stock price by 6.09 in relation to its previous close of 0.29. However, the company has experienced a 8.77% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-04 that BiomX’s (PHGE) BX004 showcases an impressive 14% conversion to a negative P. aeruginosa sputum culture at the end of treatment.

Is It Worth Investing in BiomX Inc (AMEX: PHGE) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PHGE is 1.28. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for PHGE is 29.09M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.34% of that float. On December 28, 2023, PHGE’s average trading volume was 129.38K shares.

PHGE’s Market Performance

PHGE stock saw a decrease of 8.77% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -41.04% and a quarterly a decrease of -8.01%. The volatility ratio for the week is 19.87%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 16.81% for BiomX Inc (PHGE). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.69% for PHGE stock, with a simple moving average of -9.14% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PHGE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PHGE stocks, with Ladenburg Thalmann repeating the rating for PHGE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PHGE in the upcoming period, according to Ladenburg Thalmann is $25 based on the research report published on April 15, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

PHGE Trading at -5.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PHGE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.87%, as shares sank -44.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PHGE rose by +8.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2836. In addition, BiomX Inc saw 66.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PHGE starting from Oron Assaf, who sale 10,914 shares at the price of $0.37 back on Nov 29. After this action, Oron Assaf now owns 0 shares of BiomX Inc, valued at $4,072 using the latest closing price.

Oron Assaf, the Chief Business Officer of BiomX Inc, purchase 3,192 shares at $0.27 during a trade that took place back on May 22, which means that Oron Assaf is holding 10,914 shares at $872 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PHGE

The total capital return value is set at -53.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch -55.44. Equity return is now at value -153.05, with -62.54 for asset returns.

Based on BiomX Inc (PHGE), the company’s capital structure generated 92.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.92. Total debt to assets is 26.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 68.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.62.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.65.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of BiomX Inc (PHGE) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.