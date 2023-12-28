BioAtla Inc (BCAB) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of BioAtla Inc (BCAB) has gone up by 59.40% for the week, with a 116.33% rise in the past month and a 74.73% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 13.46% for BCAB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 73.91% for BCAB’s stock, with a 24.26% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in BioAtla Inc (NASDAQ: BCAB) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BCAB is 0.82. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for BCAB is 36.04M and currently, short sellers hold a 12.36% of that float. On December 28, 2023, BCAB’s average trading volume was 457.84K shares.

BCAB) stock’s latest price update

The stock of BioAtla Inc (NASDAQ: BCAB) has increased by 34.18 when compared to last closing price of 2.37.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 59.40% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-12 that BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 7, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Bruce Mackle – Investor Relations, LifeSci Advisors, LLC Jay Short – Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and Cofounder Richard Waldron – Chief Financial Officer Eric Sievers – Chief Medical Officer Conference Call Participants Brian Cheng – JPMorgan Kaveri Pohlman – BTIG Dev Prasad – Jefferies Arthur He – H.C. Wainwright Operator Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the BioAtla Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call.

Analysts’ Opinion of BCAB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BCAB stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for BCAB by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for BCAB in the upcoming period, according to JMP Securities is $17 based on the research report published on September 15, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

BCAB Trading at 90.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BCAB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.92%, as shares surge +100.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +89.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BCAB rose by +59.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.91. In addition, BioAtla Inc saw -61.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BCAB starting from MCBRINN SYLVIA, who purchase 4,000 shares at the price of $2.33 back on Dec 26. After this action, MCBRINN SYLVIA now owns 15,125 shares of BioAtla Inc, valued at $9,320 using the latest closing price.

SHORT JAY M PHD, the Chief Executive Officer of BioAtla Inc, purchase 50,000 shares at $2.14 during a trade that took place back on Dec 20, which means that SHORT JAY M PHD is holding 1,439,283 shares at $106,910 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BCAB

The total capital return value is set at -54.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch -53.56. Equity return is now at value -104.56, with -72.89 for asset returns.

Based on BioAtla Inc (BCAB), the company’s capital structure generated 2.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.16. Total debt to assets is 1.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.33.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.53.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of BioAtla Inc (BCAB) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.