Bio-Key International Inc. (BKYI) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 0.80.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for BKYI is 0.83M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.56% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BKYI on December 28, 2023 was 91.46K shares.

BKYI) stock’s latest price update

Bio-Key International Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI)’s stock price has soared by 10.96 in relation to previous closing price of 2.75. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 6.28% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-15 that BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 15, 2023 10:00 AM ET Company Participants Bill Jones – Investor Relations Mike DePasquale – Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Ceci Welch – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Jack Vander Aarde – Maxim Group Operator Good morning, everyone. Thank you for standing by, and welcome to BIO-key International Second Quarter 2023 Conference Call.

BKYI’s Market Performance

Bio-Key International Inc. (BKYI) has experienced a 6.28% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 3.37% rise in the past month, and a -68.96% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 18.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 17.86% for BKYI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.49% for BKYI’s stock, with a -69.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BKYI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BKYI stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for BKYI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BKYI in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $6 based on the research report published on March 26, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

BKYI Trading at -11.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BKYI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.31%, as shares sank -0.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -67.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BKYI rose by +6.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -77.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.07. In addition, Bio-Key International Inc. saw -71.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BKYI starting from DEPASQUALE MICHAEL W, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $0.18 back on Dec 01. After this action, DEPASQUALE MICHAEL W now owns 306,827 shares of Bio-Key International Inc., valued at $3,600 using the latest closing price.

Sullivan James David, the Chief Legal Officer of Bio-Key International Inc., purchase 20,000 shares at $0.17 during a trade that took place back on Nov 30, which means that Sullivan James David is holding 388,171 shares at $3,300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BKYI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-112.73 for the present operating margin

+70.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bio-Key International Inc. stands at -145.74. The total capital return value is set at -62.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch -89.28. Equity return is now at value -102.80, with -60.22 for asset returns.

Based on Bio-Key International Inc. (BKYI), the company’s capital structure generated 31.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.93. Total debt to assets is 18.65, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.24. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.02.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Bio-Key International Inc. (BKYI) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.