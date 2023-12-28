Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (BK) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE: BK) is above average at 12.19x. The 36-month beta value for BK is also noteworthy at 1.12. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for BK is $54.16, which is $2.09 above than the current price. The public float for BK is 767.19M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.12% of that float. The average trading volume of BK on December 28, 2023 was 4.63M shares.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

BK) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE: BK) has increased by 0.19 when compared to last closing price of 51.97. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.70% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Bloomberg Markets and Finance reported 2023-12-15 that Bank of New York Mellon Corp. Chief Executive Officer Robin Vince says he expects proposals for stricter capital requirements to evolve over time. He also speaks to Bloomberg’s Romaine Bostick about the stability of the financial sector, Federal Reserve monetary policy and the bank’s 240 year history.

BK’s Market Performance

BK’s stock has risen by 0.70% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 10.79% and a quarterly rise of 23.48%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.29% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.62% for Bank Of New York Mellon Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.52% for BK’s stock, with a 17.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BK stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for BK by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for BK in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $54.50 based on the research report published on December 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BK Trading at 11.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.29%, as shares surge +10.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BK rose by +0.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $50.07. In addition, Bank Of New York Mellon Corp saw 14.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BK starting from Kurimsky Kurtis R., who sale 14,045 shares at the price of $45.64 back on Aug 04. After this action, Kurimsky Kurtis R. now owns 23,816 shares of Bank Of New York Mellon Corp, valued at $641,031 using the latest closing price.

McCarthy J Kevin, the SEVP & General Counsel of Bank Of New York Mellon Corp, sale 35,000 shares at $46.33 during a trade that took place back on Jul 19, which means that McCarthy J Kevin is holding 98,102 shares at $1,621,410 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.79 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Bank Of New York Mellon Corp stands at +12.91. The total capital return value is set at 3.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.81. Equity return is now at value 8.98, with 0.87 for asset returns.

Based on Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (BK), the company’s capital structure generated 166.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.52. Total debt to assets is 16.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 73.24. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 5.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.24.

Conclusion

In summary, Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (BK) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.