Azul S.A. ADR (AZUL) Stock Showcases 2.70% 20-Day Moving Average

In the past week, AZUL stock has gone up by 2.79%, with a monthly decline of -4.00% and a quarterly surge of 26.19%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.16%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.52% for Azul S.A. ADR The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.70% for AZUL stock, with a simple moving average of 12.18% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Azul S.A. ADR (NYSE: AZUL) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for AZUL is also noteworthy at 1.88. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for AZUL is $23.11, which is $4.01 above than the current price. AZUL currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.The average trading volume of AZUL on December 28, 2023 was 1.34M shares.

AZUL) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Azul S.A. ADR (NYSE: AZUL) has surged by 2.28 when compared to previous closing price of 10.08, but the company has seen a 2.79% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-12 that Azul’s third-quarter 2023 revenues benefit from buoyant travel demand.

Analysts’ Opinion of AZUL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AZUL stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for AZUL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AZUL in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $12.30 based on the research report published on September 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AZUL Trading at 10.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AZUL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.16%, as shares sank -5.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AZUL rose by +2.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +45.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.01. In addition, Azul S.A. ADR saw 68.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AZUL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.62 for the present operating margin

+10.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Azul S.A. ADR stands at -4.53. The total capital return value is set at 10.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch -129.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.88. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.69 and the total asset turnover is 0.86. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.32.

Conclusion

In summary, Azul S.A. ADR (AZUL) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.