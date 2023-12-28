Atlassian Corporation (TEAM) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 0.72. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for TEAM is 153.70M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.96% of that float. On December 28, 2023, the average trading volume of TEAM was 1.59M shares.

TEAM stock's latest price update

Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ: TEAM)’s stock price has decreased by -0.81 compared to its previous closing price of 245.05. However, the company has seen a 4.29% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Investors Business Daily reported 2023-12-14 that TEAM stock has broken out and is on a five day winning streak after launching new AI tools to Jira and Confluence, its work management software.

TEAM’s Market Performance

Atlassian Corporation (TEAM) has seen a 4.29% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 34.79% gain in the past month and a 23.06% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.70% for TEAM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 15.16% for TEAM stock, with a simple moving average of 35.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TEAM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TEAM stocks, with CapitalOne repeating the rating for TEAM by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for TEAM in the upcoming period, according to CapitalOne is $238 based on the research report published on December 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TEAM Trading at 25.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TEAM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.09%, as shares surge +29.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TEAM rose by +4.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +53.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $213.80. In addition, Atlassian Corporation saw 88.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TEAM starting from Cannon-Brookes Michael, who sale 8,241 shares at the price of $245.03 back on Dec 26. After this action, Cannon-Brookes Michael now owns 24,723 shares of Atlassian Corporation, valued at $2,019,287 using the latest closing price.

Farquhar Scott, the Co-CEO, Co-Founder of Atlassian Corporation, sale 8,241 shares at $245.03 during a trade that took place back on Dec 26, which means that Farquhar Scott is holding 24,723 shares at $2,019,286 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TEAM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.30 for the present operating margin

+82.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Atlassian Corporation stands at -13.77. The total capital return value is set at -12.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch -28.10. Equity return is now at value -80.45, with -13.55 for asset returns.

Based on Atlassian Corporation (TEAM), the company’s capital structure generated 195.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 66.20. Total debt to assets is 31.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 183.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 16.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.94 and the total asset turnover is 0.95. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.34.

Conclusion

To sum up, Atlassian Corporation (TEAM) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.