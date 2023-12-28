Astra Space Inc (ASTR) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Astra Space Inc (NASDAQ: ASTR) has increased by 18.61 when compared to last closing price of 1.37. Despite this, the company has experienced a 25.97% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Proactive Investors reported 2023-11-09 that Shares of Astra Space surged nearly 85% after the company’s founders offered to take the company private in a $30 million deal, according to a securities filing. The deal, proposed by CEO Adam London and Chairman Chris Kemp, valued Astra at $1.50 per share.

Is It Worth Investing in Astra Space Inc (NASDAQ: ASTR) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for ASTR is also noteworthy at 2.99. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The public float for ASTR is 12.60M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.95% of that float. The average trading volume of ASTR on December 28, 2023 was 1.44M shares.

ASTR’s Market Performance

ASTR stock saw an increase of 25.97% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 15.25% and a quarterly increase of -12.16%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.03%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.40% for Astra Space Inc (ASTR). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 24.28% for ASTR’s stock, with a -58.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASTR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ASTR stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for ASTR by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for ASTR in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $1 based on the research report published on February 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ASTR Trading at 40.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.03%, as shares surge +19.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +68.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASTR rose by +21.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -76.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3203. In addition, Astra Space Inc saw -75.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ASTR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2812.29 for the present operating margin

-246.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for Astra Space Inc stands at -4391.01. The total capital return value is set at -97.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch -153.79. Equity return is now at value -217.71, with -84.23 for asset returns.

Based on Astra Space Inc (ASTR), the company’s capital structure generated 15.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.50. Total debt to assets is 7.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.51.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -67.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.62 and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.54.

Conclusion

In summary, Astra Space Inc (ASTR) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.