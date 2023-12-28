Assessing the Risk and Potential of Steelcase, Inc.’s (SCS) Stock

The stock of Steelcase, Inc. (SCS) has gone up by 8.03% for the week, with a 13.86% rise in the past month and a 21.96% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.58% for SCS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.47% for SCS’s stock, with a 48.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Steelcase, Inc. (NYSE: SCS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Steelcase, Inc. (NYSE: SCS) is above average at 21.79x. The 36-month beta value for SCS is also noteworthy at 1.34. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for SCS is $13.38, which is -$0.34 below than the current price. The public float for SCS is 84.22M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.49% of that float. The average trading volume of SCS on December 28, 2023 was 946.07K shares.

SCS) stock’s latest price update

Steelcase, Inc. (NYSE: SCS) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.72 in relation to its previous close of 13.82. However, the company has experienced a 8.03% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-26 that If you are looking for stocks that have gained strong momentum recently but are still trading at reasonable prices, Steelcase (SCS) could be a great choice. It is one of the several stocks that passed through our ‘Fast-Paced Momentum at a Bargain’ screen.

SCS Trading at 15.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SCS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.19%, as shares surge +14.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SCS rose by +8.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +91.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.85. In addition, Steelcase, Inc. saw 94.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SCS starting from Krestakos Robert G, who sale 3,800 shares at the price of $13.83 back on Dec 26. After this action, Krestakos Robert G now owns 110,489 shares of Steelcase, Inc., valued at $52,560 using the latest closing price.

Sylvester David C, the SVP, Chief Financial Officer of Steelcase, Inc., sale 85,000 shares at $13.87 during a trade that took place back on Dec 22, which means that Sylvester David C is holding 570,809 shares at $1,179,154 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SCS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.12 for the present operating margin

+28.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Steelcase, Inc. stands at +1.05. The total capital return value is set at 4.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.30. Equity return is now at value 8.60, with 3.21 for asset returns.

Based on Steelcase, Inc. (SCS), the company’s capital structure generated 84.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.72. Total debt to assets is 31.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 74.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.50 and the total asset turnover is 1.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.47.

Conclusion

In summary, Steelcase, Inc. (SCS) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.