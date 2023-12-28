Assessing the Risk and Potential of Earlyworks Co Ltd ADR’s (ELWS) Stock

The stock of Earlyworks Co Ltd ADR (ELWS) has seen a 66.21% increase in the past week, with a 77.05% gain in the past month, and a 27.47% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 27.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 17.67% for ELWS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 60.98% for ELWS stock, with a simple moving average of -15.90% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Earlyworks Co Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: ELWS) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

ELWS currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.The average trading volume for ELWS on December 28, 2023 was 55.35K shares.

ELWS) stock’s latest price update

Earlyworks Co Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: ELWS)’s stock price has increased by 69.32 compared to its previous closing price of 0.48. However, the company has seen a 66.21% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-07-29 that U.S. IPO Weekly Recap: July Closes Out With 2023’s First Direct Listing And A Wave Of Small IPOs

ELWS Trading at 51.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ELWS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 27.19%, as shares surge +80.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ELWS rose by +66.20%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5241. In addition, Earlyworks Co Ltd ADR saw -77.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ELWS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-834.10 for the present operating margin

+34.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for Earlyworks Co Ltd ADR stands at -820.95. The total capital return value is set at -71.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch -80.88.

Based on Earlyworks Co Ltd ADR (ELWS), the company’s capital structure generated 93.78 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.39. Total debt to assets is 43.16, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 32.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.89.

The receivables turnover for the company is 0.74 and the total asset turnover is 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.33.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Earlyworks Co Ltd ADR (ELWS) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.