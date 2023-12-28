Assertio Holdings Inc (ASRT) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for ASRT is also noteworthy at 1.05. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for ASRT is 89.16M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.37% of that float. The average trading volume of ASRT on December 28, 2023 was 1.49M shares.

ASRT) stock’s latest price update

Assertio Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ASRT) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.80 in relation to its previous close of 1.11. However, the company has experienced a 4.81% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-25 that Today’s backdrop of a predicted fall in interest rates, as well as the expectation that indices like the S&P 500 will surge higher, has some important considerations for penny stocks. Penny stocks tend to do better when the downward pressures on their valuations subside.

ASRT’s Market Performance

Assertio Holdings Inc (ASRT) has seen a 4.81% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -5.22% decline in the past month and a -58.71% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.24% for ASRT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.39% for ASRT’s stock, with a -73.26% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASRT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ASRT stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for ASRT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ASRT in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $7 based on the research report published on November 07, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

ASRT Trading at -26.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.41%, as shares sank -0.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -56.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASRT rose by +3.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -81.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0940. In addition, Assertio Holdings Inc saw -74.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ASRT starting from Peisert Daniel A., who sale 31,121 shares at the price of $2.97 back on Sep 12. After this action, Peisert Daniel A. now owns 324,939 shares of Assertio Holdings Inc, valued at $92,432 using the latest closing price.

Peisert Daniel A., the President & CEO of Assertio Holdings Inc, sale 127,281 shares at $3.04 during a trade that took place back on Sep 11, which means that Peisert Daniel A. is holding 356,060 shares at $386,972 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ASRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+37.18 for the present operating margin

+67.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Assertio Holdings Inc stands at +70.17. The total capital return value is set at 24.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch 48.05. Equity return is now at value -113.49, with -52.89 for asset returns.

Based on Assertio Holdings Inc (ASRT), the company’s capital structure generated 29.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.96. Total debt to assets is 16.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 29.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.48 and the total asset turnover is 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.39.

Conclusion

In summary, Assertio Holdings Inc (ASRT) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.