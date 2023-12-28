Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Aspen Aerogels Inc. (NYSE: ASPN)’s stock price has surge by 6.84relation to previous closing price of 16.09. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 22.87% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-21 that The mean of analysts’ price targets for Aspen Aerogels (ASPN) points to a 54.5% upside in the stock. While this highly sought-after metric has not proven reasonably effective, strong agreement among analysts in raising earnings estimates does indicate an upside in the stock.

Is It Worth Investing in Aspen Aerogels Inc. (NYSE: ASPN) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.01. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN) is $20.89, which is $3.7 above the current market price. The public float for ASPN is 73.67M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.85% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ASPN on December 28, 2023 was 966.33K shares.

ASPN’s Market Performance

The stock of Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN) has seen a 22.87% increase in the past week, with a 58.58% rise in the past month, and a 102.24% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.92% for ASPN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 34.99% for ASPN stock, with a simple moving average of 116.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASPN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ASPN stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for ASPN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ASPN in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $14 based on the research report published on March 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ASPN Trading at 64.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASPN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 6.34% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.36%, as shares surge +57.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +106.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASPN rose by +22.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +120.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.05. In addition, Aspen Aerogels Inc. saw 45.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ASPN starting from Landes Gregg, who sale 155 shares at the price of $11.01 back on Nov 20. After this action, Landes Gregg now owns 126,393 shares of Aspen Aerogels Inc., valued at $1,707 using the latest closing price.

Mitchell Steven R, the Director of Aspen Aerogels Inc., purchase 7,541 shares at $6.50 during a trade that took place back on Sep 07, which means that Mitchell Steven R is holding 134,260 shares at $49,009 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ASPN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-43.94 for the present operating margin

+2.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aspen Aerogels Inc. stands at -45.87. The total capital return value is set at -22.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch -23.44. Equity return is now at value -18.54, with -11.08 for asset returns.

Based on Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN), the company’s capital structure generated 26.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 21.06. Total debt to assets is 18.56, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 26.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.97, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.64 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.68.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.