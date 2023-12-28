Aptose Biosciences Inc (APTO) Stock Faces 7.69% Weekly Volatility

The stock of Aptose Biosciences Inc (APTO) has seen a 8.47% increase in the past week, with a 15.32% gain in the past month, and a -12.63% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.19% for APTO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.54% for APTO’s stock, with a -46.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Aptose Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: APTO) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.28. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The average price predicted for Aptose Biosciences Inc (APTO) by analysts is $16.60, which is $14.04 above the current market price. The public float for APTO is 3.61M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.63% of that float. On December 28, 2023, the average trading volume of APTO was 50.76K shares.

APTO) stock’s latest price update

Aptose Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: APTO)’s stock price has gone rise by 11.06 in comparison to its previous close of 2.31, however, the company has experienced a 8.47% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-09 that Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 9, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Susan Pietropaolo – Managing Director-Corporate Communications & Investor Relations William Rice – Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer Rafael Bejar – Senior Vice President & Chief Medical Officer Conference Call Participants John Newman – Canaccord Genuity Operator Good afternoon. My name is Hope, and I will be your conference operator today.

Analysts’ Opinion of APTO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APTO stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for APTO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for APTO in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $10 based on the research report published on October 19, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

APTO Trading at -1.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APTO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.69%, as shares surge +14.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APTO rose by +8.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -68.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.47. In addition, Aptose Biosciences Inc saw -70.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APTO starting from Seizinger Bernd R., who purchase 17,000 shares at the price of $3.14 back on Sep 22. After this action, Seizinger Bernd R. now owns 17,000 shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc, valued at $53,380 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APTO

The total capital return value is set at -75.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch -74.38. Equity return is now at value -180.44, with -126.41 for asset returns.

Based on Aptose Biosciences Inc (APTO), the company’s capital structure generated 3.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.34. Total debt to assets is 2.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.57.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.03.

Conclusion

To sum up, Aptose Biosciences Inc (APTO) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.