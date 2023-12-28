AppTech Payments Corp (APCX) Stock Observes -19.13% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of AppTech Payments Corp (APCX) has seen a 47.50% increase in the past week, with a 10.62% gain in the past month, and a -44.16% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.86% for APCX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 18.67% for APCX’s stock, with a -19.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in AppTech Payments Corp (NASDAQ: APCX) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for APCX is also noteworthy at 0.97. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The public float for APCX is 17.89M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.50% of that float. The average trading volume of APCX on December 28, 2023 was 104.52K shares.

APCX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of AppTech Payments Corp (NASDAQ: APCX) has jumped by 20.41 compared to previous close of 1.47. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 47.50% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Newsfile Corp reported 2023-09-14 that Presentation on Tuesday, October 3rd at 10 am PT Carlsbad, California–(Newsfile Corp. – September 14, 2023) – AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ: APCX), an innovative Fintech company powering seamless commerce between business and consumers, announced today that it will be presenting at the 16th annual Main Event on Tuesday, October 3rd at 10 am PT at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel. Luke D’Angelo, Chairman & CEO, will be giving the presentation.

APCX Trading at -8.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APCX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.19%, as shares surge +10.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -41.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APCX rose by +47.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5000. In addition, AppTech Payments Corp saw -25.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for APCX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3607.56 for the present operating margin

-38.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for AppTech Payments Corp stands at -3618.00. The total capital return value is set at -280.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch -414.04. Equity return is now at value -343.17, with -218.25 for asset returns.

Based on AppTech Payments Corp (APCX), the company’s capital structure generated 27.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 21.35. Total debt to assets is 16.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.24. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 61.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.85 and the total asset turnover is 0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.90.

Conclusion

In summary, AppTech Payments Corp (APCX) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.