Apollo Global Management Inc (APO) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Apollo Global Management Inc (NYSE: APO) is above average at 19.88x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.65.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for APO is 395.89M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.26% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of APO on December 28, 2023 was 2.47M shares.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

APO) stock’s latest price update

Apollo Global Management Inc (NYSE: APO)’s stock price has increased by 1.40 compared to its previous closing price of 93.16. However, the company has seen a 3.04% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-22 that Despite the tough operating backdrop, KKR, Apollo Global (APO) and Victory Capital (VCTR) remain poised for AUM growth in 2024, supported by decent asset inflows.

APO’s Market Performance

Apollo Global Management Inc (APO) has seen a 3.04% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 4.23% gain in the past month and a 3.69% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.16% for APO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.36% for APO stock, with a simple moving average of 20.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APO stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for APO by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for APO in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $108 based on the research report published on December 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

APO Trading at 7.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.97%, as shares surge +2.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APO rose by +3.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +58.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $92.39. In addition, Apollo Global Management Inc saw 48.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APO starting from Zelter James C, who sale 17,500 shares at the price of $92.00 back on Nov 29. After this action, Zelter James C now owns 1,112,500 shares of Apollo Global Management Inc, valued at $1,610,000 using the latest closing price.

Zelter James C, the Co-President sale 70,000 shares at $90.85 during a trade that took place back on Nov 28, which means that Zelter James C is holding 1,130,000 shares at $6,359,591 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-32.16 for the present operating margin

+94.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Apollo Global Management Inc stands at -27.68. The total capital return value is set at -16.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch -22.31. Equity return is now at value 78.45, with 1.04 for asset returns.

Based on Apollo Global Management Inc (APO), the company’s capital structure generated 2,837.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 96.60. Total debt to assets is 4.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2,833.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 96.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.40 and the total asset turnover is 0.08.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Apollo Global Management Inc (APO) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.