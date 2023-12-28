Apartment Income REIT Corp (AIRC) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 5.32x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.94. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for AIRC is 146.38M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.29% of that float. On December 28, 2023, the average trading volume of AIRC was 1.14M shares.

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.02 compared to its previous closing price of 34.33. However, the company has seen a gain of 3.28% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-24 that The Real Estate sector has bounced back over the last month, outperforming the S&P 500. Apartment Income REIT is up over 12% in the past month, outperforming the Real Estate sector and the S&P. AIRC has had 3 positive grades from analysts in August-October.

AIRC’s Market Performance

Apartment Income REIT Corp (AIRC) has experienced a 3.28% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 13.89% rise in the past month, and a 14.27% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.07% for AIRC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.57% for AIRC’s stock, with a simple moving average of 3.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AIRC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AIRC stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for AIRC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AIRC in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $37 based on the research report published on October 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AIRC Trading at 11.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AIRC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.83%, as shares surge +12.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AIRC rose by +3.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.05. In addition, Apartment Income REIT Corp saw 1.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AIRC starting from Murphy Devin Ignatius, who purchase 2,500 shares at the price of $34.00 back on Mar 22. After this action, Murphy Devin Ignatius now owns 11,386 shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp, valued at $85,000 using the latest closing price.

Rayis John D, the Director of Apartment Income REIT Corp, purchase 1,000 shares at $34.48 during a trade that took place back on Mar 17, which means that Rayis John D is holding 9,412 shares at $34,480 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AIRC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.48 for the present operating margin

+20.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Apartment Income REIT Corp stands at +116.81. The total capital return value is set at 2.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.90. Equity return is now at value 43.08, with 14.94 for asset returns.

Based on Apartment Income REIT Corp (AIRC), the company’s capital structure generated 175.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.65. Total debt to assets is 57.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 173.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 63.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.56 and the total asset turnover is 0.12.

Conclusion

To sum up, Apartment Income REIT Corp (AIRC) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.