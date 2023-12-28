Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Tenaris S.A. ADR (TS)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Tenaris S.A. ADR (NYSE: TS) is above average at 5.85x. The 36-month beta value for TS is also noteworthy at 1.48. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for TS is $18.87, which is $4.8 above than the current price. The public float for TS is 589.34M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.35% of that float. The average trading volume of TS on December 28, 2023 was 2.17M shares.

Tenaris S.A. ADR (NYSE: TS)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.28 in comparison to its previous close of 35.52, however, the company has experienced a 1.51% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-08 that Tenaris is a Luxembourg-headquartered supplier of welded steel pipes for gas pipelines, with manufacturing facilities across multiple continents. The company has achieved record sales and financial results for the 2022 fiscal year and is a leading player in the energy industry. Tenaris is investing in new ventures, such as wind farms, to support the ongoing global transition in energy and reduce CO2 emissions.

TS’s Market Performance

Tenaris S.A. ADR (TS) has experienced a 1.51% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 5.60% rise in the past month, and a 11.77% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.74% for TS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.94% for TS’s stock, with a simple moving average of 14.95% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TS stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for TS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TS in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $41.80 based on the research report published on June 29, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TS Trading at 5.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.34%, as shares surge +5.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TS rose by +1.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.37. In addition, Tenaris S.A. ADR saw 1.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.84 for the present operating margin

+39.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tenaris S.A. ADR stands at +21.71. The total capital return value is set at 23.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.38. Equity return is now at value 24.44, with 19.60 for asset returns.

Based on Tenaris S.A. ADR (TS), the company’s capital structure generated 6.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.70. Total debt to assets is 4.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.77. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.04.

Conclusion

In summary, Tenaris S.A. ADR (TS) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.