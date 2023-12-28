Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Powerbridge Technologies Co Ltd (PBTS)

The 36-month beta value for PBTS is also noteworthy at 1.54. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for PBTS is 4.27M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.30% of that float. The average trading volume of PBTS on December 28, 2023 was 175.14K shares.

Powerbridge Technologies Co Ltd (NASDAQ: PBTS)’s stock price has soared by 13.87 in relation to previous closing price of 1.37. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 41.82% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-05-11 that Prudent investors are now forced to reassess their portfolios and risk profiles. Indeed, for those invested in penny stocks, the promise of substantial returns is great.

PBTS’s Market Performance

PBTS’s stock has risen by 41.82% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 145.79% and a quarterly rise of 30.00%. The volatility ratio for the week is 21.27% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 17.64% for Powerbridge Technologies Co Ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 45.45% for PBTS’s stock, with a -79.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PBTS Trading at 97.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PBTS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.27%, as shares surge +139.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PBTS rose by +41.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -93.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1180. In addition, Powerbridge Technologies Co Ltd saw -93.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PBTS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-191.73 for the present operating margin

+35.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Powerbridge Technologies Co Ltd stands at -205.15. The total capital return value is set at -19.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch -23.12. Equity return is now at value -23.13, with -17.53 for asset returns.

Based on Powerbridge Technologies Co Ltd (PBTS), the company’s capital structure generated 11.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.36. Total debt to assets is 9.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.09.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.90. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.13.

Conclusion

In summary, Powerbridge Technologies Co Ltd (PBTS) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.