Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Nova Lifestyle Inc (NVFY)

The 36-month beta value for NVFY is also noteworthy at 1.19. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for NVFY is 0.94M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.11% of that float. The average trading volume of NVFY on December 28, 2023 was 5.77K shares.

NVFY) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Nova Lifestyle Inc (NASDAQ: NVFY) has jumped by 180.65 compared to previous close of 1.55. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 132.35% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2021-09-01 that LOS ANGELES, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVFY ) (“Nova LifeStyle” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce, Diamond Sofa, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, participated at Las Vegas Market Summer 2021 which took place August 22 – 26.

NVFY’s Market Performance

NVFY’s stock has risen by 132.35% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 67.31% and a quarterly rise of 64.77%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.59% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.58% for Nova Lifestyle Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 122.37% for NVFY’s stock, with a simple moving average of 68.46% for the last 200 days.

NVFY Trading at 100.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NVFY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.59%, as shares surge +90.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +84.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NVFY rose by +138.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.0622. In addition, Nova Lifestyle Inc saw 100.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NVFY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-127.29 for the present operating margin

-61.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nova Lifestyle Inc stands at -133.98. The total capital return value is set at -89.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch -97.84. Equity return is now at value -128.60, with -82.64 for asset returns.

Based on Nova Lifestyle Inc (NVFY), the company’s capital structure generated 43.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.18. Total debt to assets is 24.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 32.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.64. The receivables turnover for the company is 28.62 and the total asset turnover is 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.99.

Conclusion

In summary, Nova Lifestyle Inc (NVFY) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.