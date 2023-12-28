Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Longeveron Inc (LGVN)

The 36-month beta value for LGVN is also noteworthy at 0.45. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for LGVN is 8.96M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.98% of that float. The average trading volume of LGVN on December 28, 2023 was 388.20K shares.

Longeveron Inc (NASDAQ: LGVN)’s stock price has gone decline by -4.79 in comparison to its previous close of 1.46, however, the company has experienced a -28.72% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-11-03 that MIAMI, Nov. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN) (“Longeveron” or “Company”), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing cellular therapies for life-threatening and chronic aging-related conditions, announced today that it will report its third quarter 2023 financial results prior to the market open on Friday November 10, 2023. The Company will host a conference call and webcast that day to discuss the results, and provide an update on its clinical programs and corporate activities. A question-and-answer session will follow the prepared remarks.

LGVN’s Market Performance

LGVN’s stock has fallen by -28.72% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -26.06% and a quarterly drop of -38.77%. The volatility ratio for the week is 20.90% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.36% for Longeveron Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -28.22% for LGVN’s stock, with a -47.94% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

LGVN Trading at -27.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LGVN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.90%, as shares sank -27.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LGVN fell by -28.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -52.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.9095. In addition, Longeveron Inc saw -56.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LGVN starting from Clavijo James, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $3.51 back on Jun 29. After this action, Clavijo James now owns 47,303 shares of Longeveron Inc, valued at $17,550 using the latest closing price.

Clavijo James, the CFO and Treasurer of Longeveron Inc, sale 10,000 shares at $3.43 during a trade that took place back on Jun 28, which means that Clavijo James is holding 52,303 shares at $34,300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LGVN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1476.51 for the present operating margin

-32.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Longeveron Inc stands at -1541.33. The total capital return value is set at -56.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch -59.98. Equity return is now at value -126.19, with -93.72 for asset returns.

Based on Longeveron Inc (LGVN), the company’s capital structure generated 12.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.22. Total debt to assets is 9.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 25.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.95 and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.17.

Conclusion

In summary, Longeveron Inc (LGVN) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.