Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Hallmark Financial Services, Inc (HALL)

The 36-month beta value for HALL is also noteworthy at 1.22. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for HALL is 1.19M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.21% of that float. The average trading volume of HALL on December 28, 2023 was 7.60K shares.

The stock price of Hallmark Financial Services, Inc (NASDAQ: HALL) has dropped by -25.48 compared to previous close of 1.57. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -19.31% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-05-16 that Hallmark (HALL) Q1 results reflect a decline in the top line and higher expenses weighed on quarterly results.

HALL’s Market Performance

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc (HALL) has seen a -19.31% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -31.18% decline in the past month and a -43.75% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 24.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.01% for HALL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -23.96% for HALL’s stock, with a -72.80% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HALL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HALL stocks, with Boenning & Scattergood repeating the rating for HALL by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for HALL in the upcoming period, according to Boenning & Scattergood is $7 based on the research report published on August 20, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

HALL Trading at -34.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HALL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 24.45%, as shares sank -24.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -42.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HALL fell by -19.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -89.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5197. In addition, Hallmark Financial Services, Inc saw -79.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HALL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-75.77 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Hallmark Financial Services, Inc stands at -84.37. The total capital return value is set at -58.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch -56.93. Equity return is now at value -357.50, with -15.75 for asset returns.

Based on Hallmark Financial Services, Inc (HALL), the company’s capital structure generated 199.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 66.58. Total debt to assets is 18.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 199.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 66.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.92. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.80.

Conclusion

In summary, Hallmark Financial Services, Inc (HALL) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.