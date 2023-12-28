Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of GDS Holdings Limited ADR (GDS)

The 36-month beta value for GDS is also noteworthy at 0.45.

The public float for GDS is 170.27M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.20% of that float. The average trading volume of GDS on December 28, 2023 was 796.24K shares.

GDS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of GDS Holdings Limited ADR (NASDAQ: GDS) has increased by 3.95 when compared to last closing price of 8.85.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 11.79% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-06 that With the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA: XLK ) running well above the equities benchmark index this year, it’s clear that the innovation space is humming strongly, which subsequently yields a case for de-risked tech stocks. Stated differently, these securities represent compelling enterprises that just haven’t enjoyed the success of other technology entities.

GDS’s Market Performance

GDS Holdings Limited ADR (GDS) has experienced a 11.79% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -14.74% drop in the past month, and a -12.55% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.65% for GDS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.43% for GDS’s stock, with a -23.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GDS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GDS stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for GDS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GDS in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $15.50 based on the research report published on July 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GDS Trading at -8.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GDS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.52%, as shares sank -12.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GDS rose by +12.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.01. In addition, GDS Holdings Limited ADR saw -55.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GDS

Equity return is now at value -5.67, with -1.76 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, GDS Holdings Limited ADR (GDS) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.