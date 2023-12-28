Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Gamer Pakistan Inc. (GPAK)

The public float for GPAK is 19.07M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.68% of that float. The average trading volume of GPAK on December 28, 2023 was 294.24K shares.

The stock of Gamer Pakistan Inc. (NASDAQ: GPAK) has increased by 26.72 when compared to last closing price of 0.36.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 7.10% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-30 that HENDERSON, Nev., Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gamer Pakistan Inc. (NASDAQ: GPAK), an early-stage technology and esports company focused on game development and in-game AI community engagement, and organizing esports events in Pakistan, today announced it will host a business update conference call on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 11:00 a.m.

GPAK’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week is 20.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 15.34% for GPAK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.85% for GPAK’s stock, with a -39.54% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GPAK Trading at -31.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GPAK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.01%, as shares sank -34.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -62.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GPAK rose by +7.10%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4983. In addition, Gamer Pakistan Inc. saw -79.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

In summary, Gamer Pakistan Inc. (GPAK) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.