Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of FOXO Technologies Inc (FOXO)

The 36-month beta value for FOXO is also noteworthy at 1.62. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for FOXO is 4.09M, and at present, short sellers hold a 12.04% of that float. The average trading volume of FOXO on December 28, 2023 was 1.28M shares.

FOXO) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of FOXO Technologies Inc (AMEX: FOXO) has jumped by 15.71 compared to previous close of 0.29. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 28.27% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2023-01-30 that Use these tips for finding multibagger penny stocks The post How to Spot Multibagger Penny Stocks, 3 Tips and Tricks appeared first on Penny Stocks to Buy, Picks, News and Information | PennyStocks.com.

FOXO’s Market Performance

FOXO’s stock has risen by 28.27% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -1.40% and a quarterly drop of -69.81%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.55% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 19.54% for FOXO Technologies Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.33% for FOXO’s stock, with a simple moving average of -84.86% for the last 200 days.

FOXO Trading at -37.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FOXO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.55%, as shares surge +5.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -72.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FOXO rose by +29.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -93.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3132. In addition, FOXO Technologies Inc saw -91.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FOXO starting from Dowling Vincent J. Jr, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $0.16 back on Jul 14. After this action, Dowling Vincent J. Jr now owns 4,647,405 shares of FOXO Technologies Inc, valued at $491 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FOXO

The total capital return value is set at -40.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch -96.15. Equity return is now at value -164.12, with -135.90 for asset returns.

Based on FOXO Technologies Inc (FOXO), the company’s capital structure generated 46.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.88. Total debt to assets is 18.65, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 25.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.57.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42.

Conclusion

In summary, FOXO Technologies Inc (FOXO) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.