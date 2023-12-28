Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Chegg Inc (CHGG)

The 36-month beta value for CHGG is also noteworthy at 1.38. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 13 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CHGG is $10.25, which is -$1.04 below than the current price. The public float for CHGG is 111.78M, and at present, short sellers hold a 15.87% of that float. The average trading volume of CHGG on December 28, 2023 was 2.45M shares.

CHGG) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Chegg Inc (NYSE: CHGG) has jumped by 1.53 compared to previous close of 11.12. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.35% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-27 that Small-cap stocks closed out 2023 with a bang as the S&P 600 Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA: SPSM ) surged more than 10% over the past month, nearly tripling the large-cap S&P 500’s performance. Most of that exuberance comes from rate-cut rumors.

CHGG’s Market Performance

CHGG’s stock has risen by 1.35% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 12.79% and a quarterly rise of 29.32%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.32% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.99% for Chegg Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.81% for CHGG’s stock, with a simple moving average of 4.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CHGG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CHGG stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for CHGG by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for CHGG in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $9 based on the research report published on November 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CHGG Trading at 17.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHGG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.32%, as shares surge +9.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +32.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHGG rose by +1.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.72. In addition, Chegg Inc saw -55.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CHGG starting from Schultz Nathan J., who sale 1,350 shares at the price of $10.41 back on Dec 13. After this action, Schultz Nathan J. now owns 421,025 shares of Chegg Inc, valued at $14,054 using the latest closing price.

Schultz Nathan J., the CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER of Chegg Inc, sale 630 shares at $10.13 during a trade that took place back on Dec 04, which means that Schultz Nathan J. is holding 426,802 shares at $6,382 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CHGG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.92 for the present operating margin

+74.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Chegg Inc stands at +34.77. The total capital return value is set at 0.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.42. Equity return is now at value 1.00, with 0.49 for asset returns.

Based on Chegg Inc (CHGG), the company’s capital structure generated 108.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.00. Total debt to assets is 49.06, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 107.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.96, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 37.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.24.

Conclusion

In summary, Chegg Inc (CHGG) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bearish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.