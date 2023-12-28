Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Accenture plc (ACN)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN) is above average at 32.79x. The 36-month beta value for ACN is also noteworthy at 1.20. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ACN is $364.31, which is $10.49 above than the current price. The public float for ACN is 625.35M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.19% of that float. The average trading volume of ACN on December 28, 2023 was 2.04M shares.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

ACN) stock’s latest price update

Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN)’s stock price has soared by 0.11 in relation to previous closing price of 353.43. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 3.60% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-26 that Accenture (ACN) has a disciplined acquisition strategy focused on channelizing its business in high-growth areas, adding skills and capabilities, and deepening industry and functional expertise.

ACN’s Market Performance

Accenture plc (ACN) has seen a 3.60% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 6.43% gain in the past month and a 12.55% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.55% for ACN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.87% for ACN’s stock, with a simple moving average of 15.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACN stocks, with Redburn Atlantic repeating the rating for ACN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ACN in the upcoming period, according to Redburn Atlantic is $410 based on the research report published on November 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ACN Trading at 9.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.79%, as shares surge +6.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACN rose by +3.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +40.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $341.70. In addition, Accenture plc saw 32.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACN starting from Price Paula A, who sale 551 shares at the price of $345.36 back on Dec 21. After this action, Price Paula A now owns 6,583 shares of Accenture plc, valued at $190,291 using the latest closing price.

Sweet Julie Spellman, the Chair and CEO of Accenture plc, sale 4,432 shares at $317.59 during a trade that took place back on Nov 10, which means that Sweet Julie Spellman is holding 22,522 shares at $1,407,539 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.36 for the present operating margin

+32.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Accenture plc stands at +10.72. The total capital return value is set at 35.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch 26.05. Equity return is now at value 27.71, with 13.95 for asset returns.

Based on Accenture plc (ACN), the company’s capital structure generated 12.26 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.92. Total debt to assets is 6.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.34 and the total asset turnover is 1.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.30.

Conclusion

In summary, Accenture plc (ACN) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.