Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI)’s stock price has plunge by 0.24relation to previous closing price of 198.87. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.77% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-27 that I maintain my buy rating for ADI. ADI’s recent results show potential for growth turnaround and further margin expansion. For valuation, I expect ADI’s valuation to gradually trade down to its mid-cycle level.

Is It Worth Investing in Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) is 30.48x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ADI is 1.22. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) is $205.24, which is $5.89 above the current market price. The public float for ADI is 494.38M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.39% of that float. On December 28, 2023, ADI’s average trading volume was 3.23M shares.

ADI’s Market Performance

ADI stock saw an increase of 0.77% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 8.48% and a quarterly increase of 15.36%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.61%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.82% for Analog Devices Inc. (ADI). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.94% for ADI’s stock, with a 9.04% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ADI Trading at 11.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.61%, as shares surge +8.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADI rose by +0.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $190.78. In addition, Analog Devices Inc. saw 21.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADI starting from CHAMPY JAMES, who sale 8,460 shares at the price of $200.71 back on Dec 15. After this action, CHAMPY JAMES now owns 6,371 shares of Analog Devices Inc., valued at $1,698,007 using the latest closing price.

ROCHE VINCENT, the Chair & CEO of Analog Devices Inc., sale 30,000 shares at $185.65 during a trade that took place back on Dec 11, which means that ROCHE VINCENT is holding 15,713 shares at $5,569,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.36 for the present operating margin

+56.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Analog Devices Inc. stands at +26.94. The total capital return value is set at 9.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.78. Equity return is now at value 9.20, with 6.69 for asset returns.

Based on Analog Devices Inc. (ADI), the company’s capital structure generated 20.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 17.17. Total debt to assets is 15.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 17.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.53 and the total asset turnover is 0.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.37.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.