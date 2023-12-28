Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMPE) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AMPE is 2.13. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for AMPE is 0.81M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.33% of that float. On December 28, 2023, AMPE’s average trading volume was 366.86K shares.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

AMPE) stock’s latest price update

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMEX: AMPE)’s stock price has gone rise by 20.22 in comparison to its previous close of 1.83, however, the company has experienced a 12.24% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. PRNewsWire reported 2023-09-26 that ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: AMPE) (the “Company”) a pre-revenue stage biopharmaceutical Company focused on development of a potential treatment for osteoarthritis as part of its OA.201 program, today announced that its CEO, Michael A.

AMPE’s Market Performance

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMPE) has experienced a 12.24% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 5.77% rise in the past month, and a -40.05% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 23.24% for AMPE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.48% for AMPE’s stock, with a -45.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AMPE Trading at -11.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMPE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 23.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.98%, as shares surge +15.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMPE rose by +12.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -63.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.2700. In addition, Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc saw -51.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMPE starting from BUCHI J KEVIN, who purchase 21,858 shares at the price of $0.29 back on Jun 09. After this action, BUCHI J KEVIN now owns 146,858 shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $6,284 using the latest closing price.

BUCHI J KEVIN, the Director of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc, purchase 25,000 shares at $0.30 during a trade that took place back on Jun 08, which means that BUCHI J KEVIN is holding 125,000 shares at $7,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMPE

The total capital return value is set at -100.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch -81.76. Equity return is now at value -91.53, with -66.44 for asset returns.

Based on Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMPE), the company’s capital structure generated 5.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.95. Total debt to assets is 4.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.21.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.18.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMPE) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.