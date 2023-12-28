Amphenol Corp. (APH) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Amphenol Corp. (NYSE: APH) has decreased by -0.02 when compared to last closing price of 99.49. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.93% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-22 that Amphenol has obliterated market returns over the long term. The company relies on manufacturing excellence supplemented with strategic acquisitions to fuel its profit growth.

Is It Worth Investing in Amphenol Corp. (NYSE: APH) Right Now?

Amphenol Corp. (NYSE: APH) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for APH is at 1.30. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for APH is $97.33, which is -$2.14 below the current market price. The public float for APH is 594.78M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.12% of that float. The average trading volume for APH on December 28, 2023 was 2.82M shares.

APH’s Market Performance

APH’s stock has seen a 0.93% increase for the week, with a 10.38% rise in the past month and a 20.77% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.10% for Amphenol Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.67% for APH stock, with a simple moving average of 19.29% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APH stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for APH by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for APH in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $93 based on the research report published on October 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

APH Trading at 12.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.88%, as shares surge +10.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APH rose by +0.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $95.51. In addition, Amphenol Corp. saw 30.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APH starting from Silverman David M, who sale 75,000 shares at the price of $89.51 back on Nov 16. After this action, Silverman David M now owns 7,000 shares of Amphenol Corp., valued at $6,713,040 using the latest closing price.

Livingston Robert, the Director of Amphenol Corp., purchase 11,839 shares at $84.81 during a trade that took place back on Nov 08, which means that Livingston Robert is holding 59,120 shares at $1,004,066 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.66 for the present operating margin

+31.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Amphenol Corp. stands at +15.07. The total capital return value is set at 22.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.49. Equity return is now at value 26.63, with 12.45 for asset returns.

Based on Amphenol Corp. (APH), the company’s capital structure generated 69.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.98. Total debt to assets is 31.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 68.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.24.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.96 and the total asset turnover is 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.42.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Amphenol Corp. (APH) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.