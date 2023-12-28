Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (USAS) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

In the past week, USAS stock has gone up by 20.69%, with a monthly gain of 17.06% and a quarterly plunge of -18.13%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.54%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.35% for Americas Gold and Silver Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.90% for USAS’s stock, with a simple moving average of -26.66% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (AMEX: USAS) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.37. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for USAS is 214.79M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.34% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of USAS on December 28, 2023 was 574.97K shares.

USAS) stock’s latest price update

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (AMEX: USAS)’s stock price has gone rise by 9.72 in comparison to its previous close of 0.26, however, the company has experienced a 20.69% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Kitco reported 2023-11-16 that (Kitco News) – The company said it expects to meet the lower end of its full year silver production targets following a “difficult” Q3 2023.

USAS Trading at 6.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought USAS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.54%, as shares surge +9.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, USAS rose by +20.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2492. In addition, Americas Gold and Silver Corporation saw -50.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for USAS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-29.06 for the present operating margin

-17.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Americas Gold and Silver Corporation stands at -51.98. The total capital return value is set at -19.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch -44.08.

Based on Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (USAS), the company’s capital structure generated 19.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 16.01. Total debt to assets is 8.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 13.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.30 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.60.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (USAS) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.