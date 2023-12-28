American Rebel Holdings Inc (AREB) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for AREB is 4.99M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.12% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AREB on December 28, 2023 was 229.40K shares.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

AREB) stock’s latest price update

The stock of American Rebel Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AREB) has decreased by -0.68 when compared to last closing price of 0.31.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.16% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-05-14 that Under the remarkable bull market cycle that materialized soon after the spring doldrums of 2020, the idea of red-flag stocks to avoid like the plague would have seemed a distant and ridiculous concept. However, amid geopolitical flashpoints, stubbornly high inflation, and a banking sector crisis, it’s never been more important to cut losses.

AREB’s Market Performance

American Rebel Holdings Inc (AREB) has experienced a 2.16% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -10.23% drop in the past month, and a -54.04% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 18.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.30% for AREB.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.81% for AREB’s stock, with a -84.83% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AREB Trading at -15.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AREB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.18%, as shares sank -7.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -43.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AREB rose by +2.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -93.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3155. In addition, American Rebel Holdings Inc saw -93.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AREB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-59.92 for the present operating margin

+22.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for American Rebel Holdings Inc stands at -84.54. The total capital return value is set at -74.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch -174.91. Equity return is now at value -34.86, with -25.39 for asset returns.

Based on American Rebel Holdings Inc (AREB), the company’s capital structure generated 22.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.52. Total debt to assets is 15.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.70. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.86 and the total asset turnover is 0.96. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.35.

Conclusion

In conclusion, American Rebel Holdings Inc (AREB) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.