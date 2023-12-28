American Express Co. (AXP) Stock Sees a0.59 Increase

The stock of American Express Co. (AXP) has gone up by 0.71% for the week, with a 14.03% rise in the past month and a 24.79% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.78% for AXP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.74% for AXP stock, with a simple moving average of 15.80% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in American Express Co. (NYSE: AXP) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for American Express Co. (NYSE: AXP) is above average at 17.54x. The 36-month beta value for AXP is also noteworthy at 1.21. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 13 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for AXP is $177.42, which is -$9.64 below than the current price. The public float for AXP is 727.88M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.94% of that float. The average trading volume of AXP on December 28, 2023 was 3.21M shares.

AXP) stock’s latest price update

The stock of American Express Co. (NYSE: AXP) has increased by 0.59 when compared to last closing price of 185.96. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.71% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Forbes reported 2023-12-26 that Up 25% YTD, What To Expect From American Express Stock?

AXP Trading at 15.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AXP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.37% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.40%, as shares surge +12.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AXP rose by +0.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $176.32. In addition, American Express Co. saw 26.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AXP starting from CAMPBELL JEFFREY C, who sale 21,008 shares at the price of $168.33 back on Nov 29. After this action, CAMPBELL JEFFREY C now owns 125,646 shares of American Express Co., valued at $3,536,277 using the latest closing price.

Buckminster Douglas E., the Vice Chairman of American Express Co., sale 11,344 shares at $158.87 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that Buckminster Douglas E. is holding 88,376 shares at $1,802,221 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AXP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.70 for the present operating margin

+63.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for American Express Co. stands at +13.41. The total capital return value is set at 16.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.14. Equity return is now at value 31.02, with 3.42 for asset returns.

Based on American Express Co. (AXP), the company’s capital structure generated 177.74 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.99. Total debt to assets is 19.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 137.84. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.27.

Conclusion

In summary, American Express Co. (AXP) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bearish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.