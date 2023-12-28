America Movil S.A.B.DE C.V. ADR (AMX) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

In the past week, AMX stock has gone down by -1.12%, with a monthly gain of 4.28% and a quarterly surge of 9.79%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.82%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.12% for America Movil S.A.B.DE C.V. ADR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.35% for AMX’s stock, with a -6.15% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in America Movil S.A.B.DE C.V. ADR (NYSE: AMX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for America Movil S.A.B.DE C.V. ADR (NYSE: AMX) is 15.01x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AMX is 0.96. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for AMX is 3.14B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.25% of that float. On December 28, 2023, AMX’s average trading volume was 1.81M shares.

AMX) stock’s latest price update

America Movil S.A.B.DE C.V. ADR (NYSE: AMX)’s stock price has dropped by -0.43 in relation to previous closing price of 18.58. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -1.12% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-16 that Amer Movil (AMX) reported earnings 30 days ago. What’s next for the stock?

Analysts’ Opinion of AMX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMX stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for AMX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AMX in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $21.50 based on the research report published on October 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AMX Trading at 4.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.82%, as shares surge +3.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMX fell by -1.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.47. In addition, America Movil S.A.B.DE C.V. ADR saw 1.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AMX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.80 for the present operating margin

+42.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for America Movil S.A.B.DE C.V. ADR stands at +9.81. The total capital return value is set at 15.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.40. Equity return is now at value 22.12, with 5.06 for asset returns.

Based on America Movil S.A.B.DE C.V. ADR (AMX), the company’s capital structure generated 172.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.30. Total debt to assets is 39.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 136.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.05.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.16 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.74.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of America Movil S.A.B.DE C.V. ADR (AMX) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.