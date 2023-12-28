Alphatec Holdings Inc (ATEC) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ATEC) has decreased by -0.20 when compared to last closing price of 15.34. Despite this, the company has experienced a 5.88% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-09 that Alphatec Holdings, Inc.’s focus on growth rather than improving margins raises caution for investors. Despite strong revenue growth, the company continues to experience substantial losses and slow progress on margin improvements. The recent share sales and high debt levels contribute to investor uncertainty about the company’s commitment to shareholder value.

Is It Worth Investing in Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ATEC) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.43.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Alphatec Holdings Inc (ATEC) is $21.85, which is $6.54 above the current market price. The public float for ATEC is 92.50M, and currently, short sellers hold a 11.85% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ATEC on December 28, 2023 was 2.22M shares.

ATEC’s Market Performance

The stock of Alphatec Holdings Inc (ATEC) has seen a 5.88% increase in the past week, with a 28.12% rise in the past month, and a 17.95% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.15% for ATEC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 15.36% for ATEC stock, with a simple moving average of 5.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATEC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATEC stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for ATEC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ATEC in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $18 based on the research report published on December 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ATEC Trading at 29.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATEC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.85%, as shares surge +30.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +32.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATEC rose by +5.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.45. In addition, Alphatec Holdings Inc saw 23.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATEC starting from Sponsel David, who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $15.00 back on Dec 21. After this action, Sponsel David now owns 557,780 shares of Alphatec Holdings Inc, valued at $37,500 using the latest closing price.

Demski David M, the Director of Alphatec Holdings Inc, purchase 30,000 shares at $10.50 during a trade that took place back on Nov 09, which means that Demski David M is holding 181,694 shares at $315,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATEC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-34.52 for the present operating margin

+54.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alphatec Holdings Inc stands at -43.36. The total capital return value is set at -28.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch -37.25. Equity return is now at value -1127.95, with -29.08 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.84.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Alphatec Holdings Inc (ATEC) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.