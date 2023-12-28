Almacenes Exito S.A. ADR (EXTO): A Technical Analysis

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

EXTO currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.The average trading volume of EXTO on December 28, 2023 was 986.18K shares.

EXTO) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Almacenes Exito S.A. ADR (NYSE: EXTO) has increased by 0.14 when compared to last closing price of 7.14.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.14% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-10-16 that France’s Casino will sell its stake in Colombia’s Almacenes Exito to El Salvador’s Grupo Calleja. This multinational supermarket deal excited investors in Almacenes stock today — for good reason.

EXTO’s Market Performance

Almacenes Exito S.A. ADR (EXTO) has seen a -0.14% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 3.32% gain in the past month and a 42.15% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.15% for EXTO.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.86% for EXTO’s stock, with a 13.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

EXTO Trading at 2.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXTO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.77%, as shares surge +2.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXTO fell by -0.14%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.10. In addition, Almacenes Exito S.A. ADR saw 23.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EXTO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.01 for the present operating margin

+22.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Almacenes Exito S.A. ADR stands at +0.48. The total capital return value is set at 9.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.09. Equity return is now at value -1.01, with -0.40 for asset returns.

Based on Almacenes Exito S.A. ADR (EXTO), the company’s capital structure generated 43.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.10. Total debt to assets is 17.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 26.75. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.45. The receivables turnover for the company is 17.71 and the total asset turnover is 1.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.80.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Almacenes Exito S.A. ADR (EXTO) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.