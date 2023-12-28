Alliant Energy Corp. (LNT) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of Alliant Energy Corp. (LNT) has seen a -0.78% decrease in the past week, with a 1.76% gain in the past month, and a 4.72% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.87% for LNT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.70% for LNT’s stock, with a -1.86% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Alliant Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: LNT) Right Now?

Alliant Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: LNT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.55. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Alliant Energy Corp. (LNT) is $52.61, which is $1.77 above the current market price. The public float for LNT is 254.73M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.96% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LNT on December 28, 2023 was 1.85M shares.

LNT) stock’s latest price update

Alliant Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: LNT) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.18 in relation to its previous close of 50.93. However, the company has experienced a -0.78% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-21 that Alliant Energy (LNT) continues to serve its customers efficiently and is making significant investments to strengthen its existing operations further.

Analysts’ Opinion of LNT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LNT stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for LNT by listing it as a “Sector Outperform.” The predicted price for LNT in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $59 based on the research report published on October 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LNT Trading at 1.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.55%, as shares surge +1.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LNT fell by -0.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $51.23. In addition, Alliant Energy Corp. saw -7.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LNT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.07 for the present operating margin

+24.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alliant Energy Corp. stands at +16.31. The total capital return value is set at 6.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.11. Equity return is now at value 10.62, with 3.36 for asset returns.

Based on Alliant Energy Corp. (LNT), the company’s capital structure generated 141.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.56. Total debt to assets is 42.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 124.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.80 and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.53.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Alliant Energy Corp. (LNT) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.