Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.79. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) is $4.33, which is $3.13 above the current market price. The public float for AKBA is 167.28M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.39% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AKBA on December 28, 2023 was 1.33M shares.

AKBA) stock’s latest price update

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA)’s stock price has soared by 0.84 in relation to previous closing price of 1.19. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.84% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PRNewsWire reported 2023-11-20 that CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKBA), a biopharmaceutical company with the purpose to better the lives of people impacted by kidney disease, today announced that John Butler, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Piper Sandler 35th Annual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, November 28 th at 10:30 a.m.

AKBA’s Market Performance

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) has experienced a 0.84% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 21.19% rise in the past month, and a 4.35% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.84% for AKBA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.62% for AKBA’s stock, with a simple moving average of 13.68% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AKBA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AKBA stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for AKBA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AKBA in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $4 based on the research report published on November 29, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AKBA Trading at 19.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AKBA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.89%, as shares surge +25.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AKBA rose by +0.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +58.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1375. In addition, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. saw 107.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AKBA starting from Dahan Michel, who sale 95,478 shares at the price of $1.22 back on May 25. After this action, Dahan Michel now owns 574,037 shares of Akebia Therapeutics Inc., valued at $116,760 using the latest closing price.

Hadas Nicole R., the SVP, Chief Legal Officer of Akebia Therapeutics Inc., sale 63,186 shares at $1.22 during a trade that took place back on May 25, which means that Hadas Nicole R. is holding 524,344 shares at $77,270 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AKBA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-22.17 for the present operating margin

+70.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. stands at -32.22. The total capital return value is set at -30.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch -65.21. Equity return is now at value -554.87, with -18.21 for asset returns.

Based on Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA), the company’s capital structure generated 3,007.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 96.78. Total debt to assets is 44.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2,304.46. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 74.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.91. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.43.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.