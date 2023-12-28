Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE: AEM) is above average at 10.53x. The 36-month beta value for AEM is also noteworthy at 1.05. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for AEM is $89.77, which is $9.7 above than the current price. The public float for AEM is 493.48M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.36% of that float. The average trading volume of AEM on December 28, 2023 was 2.84M shares.

AEM) stock’s latest price update

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE: AEM)’s stock price has plunge by 1.08relation to previous closing price of 55.44. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.08% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-26 that Agnico Eagle (AEM) and FireFox entered into an investor rights agreement in connection with the private placement.

AEM’s Market Performance

AEM’s stock has risen by 1.08% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 10.34% and a quarterly rise of 24.04%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.96% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.49% for Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.66% for AEM stock, with a simple moving average of 10.10% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AEM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AEM stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for AEM by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AEM in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $60 based on the research report published on April 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AEM Trading at 10.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.96%, as shares surge +4.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEM rose by +1.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $53.68. In addition, Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd saw 7.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AEM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.86 for the present operating margin

+29.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd stands at +11.67. The total capital return value is set at 11.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.25. Equity return is now at value 14.02, with 9.63 for asset returns.

Based on Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM), the company’s capital structure generated 9.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.42. Total debt to assets is 6.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.35. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 46.04 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.30.

Conclusion

In summary, Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.