Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) is above average at 33.29x. The 36-month beta value for A is also noteworthy at 1.13. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for A is $132.59, which is -$7.23 below than the current price. The public float for A is 291.72M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.01% of that float. The average trading volume of A on December 28, 2023 was 2.09M shares.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

A) stock’s latest price update

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A)’s stock price has increased by 0.01 compared to its previous closing price of 139.81. However, the company has seen a 0.02% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-23 that Agilent Technologies’ Q4 revenue was $1.69 billion, reflecting a 9.7% YoY decline, but the company achieved a healthy operating margin of 27.8%. Most regions showed sequential growth except for China, which saw a 31% decline. Agilent anticipates a slow but steady recovery in fiscal year 2024 with cost-saving measures and expects revenue in the range of $6.71 to $6.81 billion.

A’s Market Performance

A’s stock has risen by 0.02% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 11.85% and a quarterly rise of 26.53%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.27% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.73% for Agilent Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.50% for A’s stock, with a 13.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of A

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for A stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for A by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for A in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $140 based on the research report published on December 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

A Trading at 17.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought A to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.27%, as shares surge +12.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, A rose by +0.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $133.28. In addition, Agilent Technologies Inc. saw -6.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at A starting from Gonsalves Rodney, who sale 1,500 shares at the price of $137.69 back on Dec 18. After this action, Gonsalves Rodney now owns 26,133 shares of Agilent Technologies Inc., valued at $206,538 using the latest closing price.

Ancher-Jensen Henrik, the Sr Vice President of Agilent Technologies Inc., sale 26,331 shares at $138.36 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that Ancher-Jensen Henrik is holding 82,504 shares at $3,643,157 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for A

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.83 for the present operating margin

+54.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Agilent Technologies Inc. stands at +18.15. The total capital return value is set at 19.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.73. Equity return is now at value 22.24, with 11.65 for asset returns.

Based on Agilent Technologies Inc. (A), the company’s capital structure generated 49.60 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.15. Total debt to assets is 26.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 48.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.74 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.61.

Conclusion

In summary, Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.