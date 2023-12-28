Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE: AAP) is 19.73x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AAP is 1.14. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 23 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) is $54.45, which is -$7.11 below the current market price. The public float for AAP is 58.88M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.34% of that float. On December 28, 2023, AAP’s average trading volume was 2.06M shares.

AAP) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE: AAP) has increased by 1.05 when compared to last closing price of 60.92.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.15% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketBeat reported 2023-12-19 that A business owner out there has been worried about the FED rate hikes and fearful talks of recession throughout 2023. It seemed like the whole economy was against this person’s hopes and dreams to expand a business forward; suddenly, the FED took a dovish view for 2024 with potentially 6 rate cuts ahead; what do you think this person does first?

AAP’s Market Performance

Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) has seen a 1.15% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 20.68% gain in the past month and a 12.29% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.93% for AAP.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.13% for AAP’s stock, with a -21.26% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AAP Trading at 12.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AAP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.29%, as shares surge +19.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AAP rose by +1.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $57.96. In addition, Advance Auto Parts Inc saw -58.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AAP starting from Soler Kristen L, who purchase 500 shares at the price of $55.60 back on Dec 08. After this action, Soler Kristen L now owns 12,697 shares of Advance Auto Parts Inc, valued at $27,800 using the latest closing price.

Soler Kristen L, the EVP, Chief HR Officer of Advance Auto Parts Inc, purchase 1,000 shares at $52.87 during a trade that took place back on Dec 05, which means that Soler Kristen L is holding 12,197 shares at $52,868 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AAP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.76 for the present operating margin

+44.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Advance Auto Parts Inc stands at +4.50. The total capital return value is set at 11.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.94. Equity return is now at value 6.94, with 1.53 for asset returns.

Based on Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP), the company’s capital structure generated 151.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.29. Total debt to assets is 33.83, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 129.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.06 and the total asset turnover is 0.92. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.13.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.