ADT Inc (ADT) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

ADT Inc (NYSE: ADT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 208.59x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.61. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ADT is 317.66M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.91% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ADT on December 28, 2023 was 2.34M shares.

ADT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of ADT Inc (NYSE: ADT) has increased by 1.19 when compared to last closing price of 6.72. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.59% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-26 that The Zacks Security and Safety Services Industry is glowing among the industrial products sector as it is currently in the top 6% of over 250 Zacks industries.

ADT’s Market Performance

ADT Inc (ADT) has seen a 0.59% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 17.44% gain in the past month and a 13.71% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.44% for ADT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.18% for ADT’s stock, with a 8.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADT stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for ADT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ADT in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $11 based on the research report published on December 01, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

ADT Trading at 9.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.65%, as shares surge +17.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADT rose by +0.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.46. In addition, ADT Inc saw -25.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADT starting from Thorsen Wayne, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $6.08 back on Sep 06. After this action, Thorsen Wayne now owns 459,761 shares of ADT Inc, valued at $30,400 using the latest closing price.

Haenggi Jamie Elizabeth, the Exec. Vice President, Solar of ADT Inc, purchase 100,000 shares at $5.79 during a trade that took place back on May 05, which means that Haenggi Jamie Elizabeth is holding 1,443,641 shares at $579,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.44 for the present operating margin

+39.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for ADT Inc stands at +2.70. The total capital return value is set at 5.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.36. Equity return is now at value 3.24, with 0.59 for asset returns.

Based on ADT Inc (ADT), the company’s capital structure generated 290.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 74.39. Total debt to assets is 55.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 264.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 67.68.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.54. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.65.

Conclusion

To put it simply, ADT Inc (ADT) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.